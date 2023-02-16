Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s scenes from Pathaan had evoked rave responses from the audience. The same excitement poured onto social media with netizens sharing pictures of the two stars indulging in action. Thus, thanks to the craze, one might just see the two stars again battling it out in a Tiger v/s Pathaan film.

Spilling details about the same, a trade source close to PinkVilla stated, “The plot of this epic two hero crossover film featuring Tiger and Pathaan has been locked. The film will be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khans since the release of Karan Arjun in 1995. The story of this Tiger–Pathaan two hero film has been developed by Aditya Chopra himself along with Shridhar Raghavan, who has been appointed by Adi as the mentor-writer of the hallowed YRF Spy Universe."

Adding to this, the source shared, “It’s going to be Tiger v/s Pathaan in this two-hero film. The film will be a face off between the two giant superstars of Indian Cinema, much like what happened between Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Batman vs Superman from the DC Universe."

Meanwhile, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after his 2018 film Zero. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Salman Khan also made a special appearance as Tiger in Pathaan. The plot of the film revolves around an exiled RAW agent who sets on a mission to fight against a private terrorist organization Outfit X, run by John Abraham, as they plan to launch a heinous attack on India.

Recently, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand also talked about the success of his film and told E-times, “It’s a little surreal. I’ve just been happy to be just a part of the industry and to be able to make films, because I don’t know anything else. And now you’re being credited with so much more, you know, like bringing cinemas back, single screens back, bringing box office back, audiences back… So I really don’t know how to react to all these all these tags. I’m just happy that I have my next job in place. And I can continue making films."

