Yash-Starrer KGF-2 All Set To Join Much-coveted Rs 1000-crore Club? Details Inside

Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The Prashanth Neel magnum opus has earned more than Rs 850 crore at the worldwide box office and looks set to join RRR in the coveted Rs 1000 crore club.

The Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 has become the first film to cross the Rs 300-crore mark after the pandemic started. KGF 2 Hindi has earned around Rs 314 crores and has surpassed the collection of Salman Khan-starrer Sultan. The magnum opus has also affected the weekend collection of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey.

Producer SR Prabhu also tweeted about the remarkable run of KGF 2 at the box office. SR Prabhu wrote, “Day10 collected more than Day1 City & Chengalpet is lit, Rocky Bhai is unstoppable!!"

Vijay-starrer Beast has taken a hit after the release of KGF: Chapter 2. Due to mixed reviews of Beast, more screens are now allotted to KGF 2. According to trade reports, KGF: Chapter 2 has collected Rs 64 crores at the Tamil Nadu box office in just eight days of its theatrical run, while Vijay’s Beast has collected Rs 61 crores in nine days. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted about the same and wrote, “For the first time a Sandalwood movie has gone past a Kollywood movie while running together in TN BO."

Reportedly, KGF 2 has now surpassed the Rs 75 crore mark, making it the first sandalwood film to do so in Tamil Nadu.

Several celebrities are praising Yash’s KGF 2. Recently, superstar Allu Arjun also lauded the magnum opus. Allu Arjun praised KGF: Chapter 2 by describing it as a “spectacular show by Prashanth Neel". KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Bollywood superstars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in important roles.

