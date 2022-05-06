Yash Starrer KGF Chapter 2 Grosses 400 Cr Mark in Hindi, Needs Another 100 Cr to Overtake Baahubali 2

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 has been on a record breaking spree ever since it hit theatres. It took the Hindi dubbed version of the Kannada film just 11 days to reach the 300 crore mark. And now, in its first day of the fourth week, the Hindi version of the film crossed the 400 crore mark.

Yes, you read that right. KGF 2 has crossed the 400 crore mark already. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan confirmed this with a tweet. Here’s what he wrote:

The film had already become the second highest grossing Hindi film two days back, on 4th May. The film overtook the lifetime collection of Dangal. The only film that managed to gross more than KGF Chapter 2 is Baahubali: The Conclusion. The S Rajamouli film is also the only one that had grossed or than Rs. 400 crores. The film had collected a total of Rs. 397.95 cr by the end of the third week.

Given the trend, the film will collect somewhere around Rs. 402 cr total by the end of the day. With Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness having released today, there is a chance that the collection will go down. The film has so far survived several big releases- including the Bollywood releases during Eid, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34.

KGF: Chapter 2 released on 14th April amidst much fanfare. The film shattered records with its release, and reached the 300 crore club in just 11 days. Apart from Yash, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. A sequel of the film is also in the making and the hint was dropped at the end of the second film.

