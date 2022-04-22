Yash-Starrer KGF2 Becomes The Fastest Film To Hit Rs 250-Crore Mark

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, which opened to rave reviews from critics and cine-lovers, has reached another milestone. The film surpassed the Rs 700 crore mark in worldwide earnings on Wednesday, a week after its theatrical release. On Friday, the film will face its first big test when Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor, hits the theatres. Nonetheless, the film is still drawing crowds and is on course to entering the much-coveted Rs 1000-crore club.

The Hindi-dubbed version of the film has also emerged as a huge success. It has grossed more than Rs 250 crores at the box office and become the fastest film to reach the milestone in just seven days, surpassing previous blockbusters such as Baahubali: The Conclusion, Dangal, Sultan, Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Recently, movie critic Taran Adarsh tweeted a chart and wrote, “KGF2 is the fastest to hit ₹250 CR." Before this superstar Prabhas’ Bahubali: The conclusion hit the ₹250 Cr mark in eight days. Next on the list are Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju and Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai which entered the club in 10 days.

Following the conclusion of the first day of screenings around the country, fans shared their views on the film, saying it exceeded all of their expectations. This was quickly followed by tweets that indicated that the producers of KGF 3 were working on it.

After the massive success of the film, Yash expressed gratitude to his fans through a video.

In this video, the actor narrated a story wherein a little boy showed faith. Calling himself that little boy, he said, “I’m in a situation where ‘Thank you’ isn’t big enough but still I would like to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart for pouring in so much love and blessings on me."

“Thank you, guys. On behalf of my entire KGF team, I can just tell you we all are overwhelmed and we wanted to give you all a great cinematic experience. I hope you’re enjoying it and continue to enjoy it," he concluded.

