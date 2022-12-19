Yash To Meghana Raj, Celebs Who Attended Aditi Prabhudeva, Yashas Patla's Reception

Kannada actress Aditi Prabhudeva recently tied the knot with businessman Yashas Patla on November 28 in Bengaluru. The two exchanged wedding vows in a grand traditional ceremony. Their families, friends, and many well-known persons and celebrities from the Kannada cine industry attended their wedding.

Meanwhile, Aditi Prabhudeva’s husband Yashas Patla shared pictures of their wedding reception, which is currently going viral on social media. In the pictures, the newlyweds are seen posing with Kannada celebs, including Yash, his wife Radhika Pandit, Meghana Raj Sarja, Rachana Inder, Abishek Ambareesh, and Chief Minister Sri Basavaraju Bommai. Sharing the picture on his official Instagram handle Yash wrote, “Dear Yash and Radhika ji, such a wonderful couple. Honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka Sri Basavaraju Bommai Sir. Thank you so much for your gracious presence and wishes."

See pics:

Advertisement

Apart from this he also shared snippets of their marriage ceremony on Instagram. Sharing the photos, “Finally !!! Together forever," Yash wrote in the caption.

See the photos here:

Seeing the post, fans could not keep their calm. They showered their good wishes on their favourite actress. One of the users commented, “Made for each other." Another one commented, “Happy married life both".

Advertisement

On the work front, Aditi Prabhudeva made her debut on television through the 2016 Kannada soap Gundyan Hendti, and her big screen debut with the 2017 Kannada movie Dhairyam. Later, she also appeared in popular movies like Sinnga, Ombattane Dikku, Old Monk, and Thotapuri among others.

Aditi will next be seen in director Kushal Gowda’s upcoming movie Once Upon A Time In Jamaaligudda. This suspense thriller movie also features Dhananjay in the lead role. The music for the film is composed by Arjun Janya while cinematography and editing are done by Karthik S Harish Komme respectively. The film is produced by Sri Hari under the Niharika Movies banner.

She is also a part of director Vijay Prasad’s Totapuri 2, co-starring Jaggesh, Dhananjay, Suman, and Ranganathan in the main lead roles while J Anoop Seelin scored the music.

Read all the Latest Movies News here