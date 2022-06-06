Yash to Shah Rukh Khan, Actors Who Started With TV and Then Made it Big in Films

Several celebrities who are ruling over cinema at the moment once worked in TV and played small roles. Today, let’s take a look at six such celebs who started their careers on the small screen but became superstars with time.

Yash: Yash starred in several TV shows before stepping into the Kannada film industry. With the KGF franchise, the actor rose to prominence and is one of the most bankable stars in the country.

R Madhavan, who debuted as a hero in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Sakhi, attained fame through the Hindi film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. Before embarking on a career as a hero, he starred in serials like Banegi Apni Baat, Ghar Jamai, and Saya on Zee TV. He has also worked as an anchor for several reality TV shows.

Vidya Balan, the multi-talented actor came into the industry through a TV soap. After performing in several great movies, the actor has surely come a long way in her cinematic career. She was last seen in Mission Mangal along with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, and Kriti Kulhari.

Shah Rukh Khan also came from the television industry. The actor started his acting career with the TV serial Fauji. Following the success of the show, he then went on to do other television shows such as Circus and Wagle Ki Duniya. SRK’s first film was Deewana in which he starred with Rishi Kapoor.

Ayushmann Khurana: MTV Roadies winner Ayushmann Khurana started his career with reality shows. Directed by Sujit Sarkar, Vicky Donor was Ayushmann’s first film.

Sushant Singh Rajput: Young actor Sushant Singh Rajput started his acting career in 2009. Starting in the Hindi serial with Pavitra Rishta, the late actor garnered fans across the country.

Sushant made his entry into Bollywood with the film Kai Po Che. Sushant’s performance in Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s biopic MS Dhoni - The Untold Story - made him a hit in Bollywood.

