Yashika Aannand Shakes a Leg to Arabic Kuthu From Vijay-starrer Beast

Beast, starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde, is set to hit theatres in April. The story of the film, which revolves around the concept of gold trafficking, has already piqued the interest of the audience.

The film’s soundtrack has also become a rage among the fans. The film’s song, Arabic Kuthu, written by Sivakarthikeyan and composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has enthralled the audience.

This song has become a sensation on social media with a slew of celebrities grooving to the tune. They’ve been posting videos and pictures of themselves dancing to the song on social media. Big Boss fame Yashika Aannand too jumped on the bandwagon and shook a leg to the trending song.

Yashika showcased her swift moves and performed the hook steps to the song. Yashika’s dance on the peppy number from Beast was a treat for her fans, who appreciated her in the comment section.

Advertisement

One of the comments on the video read, " Guess who’s back with dancing?! *internally screaming* you’re so good dhi."

Yashika Aannand will be seen in a series of Tamil films such as Ivan Than Uthaman, Raja Bheema, Kadamaiyai Sei, Pambattam, and Sulphur in the next few months.

Earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had also shared a video in which she performed to Arabic Kuthu.

Arabic Kuthu, with vocals by Anirudh and Jonita Gandhi, has over 76 million views on youtube. The on-screen chemistry between Vijay and Pooja is a significant highlight of this song. This number’s foot-tapping tune is well-liked. On February 14, the upbeat music was released.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Beast is slated to be released on April 14 and will compete with Kannada star Yash’s bilingual feature KGF: Chapter 2 in theatres. Pooja Hegde is returning to Tamil cinema after nine years with Beast.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.