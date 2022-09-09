Yashoda Teaser Out: A Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu Fights For Survival

The makers of the much-anticipated Tamil film Yashoda recently dropped its riveting teaser starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The teaser portrays Samantha as a strong female fighter, who struggles for survival. The upcoming multilingual film has been shot in Tamil, but it will be dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The 35-year-old actress shared the teaser on Twitter and wrote, “Strength, willpower and adrenaline."

The teaser begins with Yashoda, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, being told that she is pregnant. The doctor then advises her to take utmost care of herself. As the doctor lists the dos and don’ts during the first trimester of pregnancy, a series of shots showing someone chasing her as she runs for her life simultaneously flash on the screen. This teaser also ends on a suspenseful note.

From what it seems, Yashoda will surely keep fans on the edge of their seats. The one-minute teaser of the film surpassed 1 lakh views within no time from its release on YouTube.

In the comments section of the teaser, a user wrote, “Samantha is a Living Example of “Kill Them With Your Success, Bury Them With Your smile." Another commented, “Amazing teaser and goosebumps … I can’t wait to watch this film … Sam we love you and thankoooo for this film .. it already is giving some major goals for women."

Yashoda is directed by Hareesh Narayan and K. Hari Shankar. In an interview with an English daily, Hari Shankar said, “The backdrop of the story is about a crime which is happening without the knowledge of anyone in the society."

He further revealed that it is based on a true-life incident, but the makers have given it a psychological thriller twist.

Hari added, “It is about a crime that is confronted by a normal girl when she learns about it. How she exposes the plot."

Besides Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Yashoda also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma in key roles. The film is produced under the banner of Sridevi Movies.

