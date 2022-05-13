Yash’s KGF 2 Completes Phenomenal 4-Week Run at Box Office; Over To Chapter 3 Now?

KGF 2 has not only reigned Indian box office but has also swept theatres across the globe, in every dialect. However, there is no doubt that the Hindi box office revenue of KGF Chapter 2 has made the most for the Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srindihi Shetty starrer’s triumph. Friday marks the completion of KGF 2’s magnificent four-week run at the box office.

The film’s (Hindi) total is currently at Rs. 420.70 crores, with Rs. 22.75 crores earned in Week 4. While it may reach Rs. 440 crore level, anything over that will be a bonus.

With the upcoming weekend expected to bring in another Rs. 6-7 crores, the Yash starrer is having a very joyous time.

The film is already approaching the Rs 800 crore net threshold in India across all formats. The film grossed Rs 375 crore net in South India (excluding the Hindi version), and its India total is estimated to be approximately Rs 791 crore net.

In the global arena, the film’s phenomenal theatrical run continues, and it recently minted Rs 1175 crore globally.

After being the first Hindi film to reach the Rs. 400 crore mark in the local market, the Prashanth Neelfilm has also risen to the top of the worldwide Hindi post-pandemic chart. It left Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Akshay Kumar’s Suryavanshi behind to become the highest grosser in Hindi.

Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to the third instalment of the Yash-starrer, KGF Chapter 3. Though no official announcement has been made regarding the third instalment yet, social media platforms are buzzing with the newest rumours about the adversary.

According to the rumour mill, Yash alias Rocky Bhai will square off against Rana Daggubati in KGF 3. According to reports, the producers are in talks with Rana.

There are also claims that KGF Universe is planning to bring on board some of Hindi cinema’s greatest action actors, with Hrithik Roshan topping the list. The third chapter will probably hit theatres in 2024.

