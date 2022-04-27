Yash's KGF: 2 Continues to Rule Ticket Window, Crosses Rs. 900 Cr Milestone On Day 12

Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 is enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office worldwide. In its second week, the film entered the Rs 900 crore club and continues to go strong. It has become only the sixth film to cross the milestone of Rs. 900 crore. In the ongoing week, the film is expected to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark.

If KGF: Chapter 2 continues to flourish at this rate, it won’t be surprising to see it surpass SS Rajamouli’s RRR to become an even bigger success at the box office. Following the audience as well as critics’ responses, more shows are being allotted for director Prashanth Neel’s films across the globe.

KGF: Chapter 2 hit the theatres on April 14 and has been dominating the box office ever since. Though it had competition from Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and SS Rajamouli’s RRR, KGF 2 managed to outmanoeuvre them in theatres. Its numbers remained unaffected by any of the releases.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on Tuesday evening shared the global gross figures of KGF 2. He tweeted, “KGF Chapter 2 WW Box Office: crosses Rs. 900 crore mark in just 12 days." Following this, the analyst shared a day-by-day breakdown of the film’s earnings.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, KGF: Chapter 2 has earned Rs 145 crore in 11 days in Karnataka. Not just in India, the film is performing exceptionally well in the USA and UK as well.

Director Prashanth Neel’s KGF traces the journey of Rocky Bhai, played by Yash. In the second part, Yash fights against Sanjay Dutt’s Adheera and Raveena Tandon’s Ramika Sen. KGF: Chapter 2 was bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, while Ravi Basrur composed the music, Ujwal Kulkarni and Bhuvan Gowda were in charge of the editing and cinematography.

