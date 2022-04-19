Yash’s KGF 2 Hindi Version Refuses To Bow Down To RRR Hindi at BO; Enters 200 Cr Club

KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash and helmed by Prashanth Neel, is going from strength to strength. The film continues to roar after smashing multiple box office records. Following the positive feedback, more shows are being scheduled for KGF: Chapter 2 throughout the world. According to reports, KGF: Chapter 2 will continue to rule the roost for the next few weeks.

According to early trends, the Yash career, which was released globally on April 14, has already broken multiple records by earning Rs. 427 crore at the Indian box office. Prashanth Neel’s directorial stands tall at Rs. 552 Cr globally. The Hindi version of the film grossed Rs. 219 crore net in just six days, propelling the film’s success to a notch higher.

Now it appears that Yash is unwilling to bow down in front of Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer RRR. RRR (Hindi) has only hit the Rs 100 crore mark on its fifth day of the run.

On day four, the film grossed Rs 17 crore, bringing its total to Rs 91.50 crore. KGF 2 not only beat RRR’s record but also grossed more than twice what SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus did in just six days.

Meanwhile, RRR (Hindi) finally broke the Rs. 250 Cr nett milestone on its third Sunday with a Rs 3.70 Cr nett Sunday. Despite the onslaught of KGF: Chapter 2, the collections remain consistent for RRR. The film will remain the biggest grossing Hindi dub for the year till KGF: Chapter 2 reportedly overtakes it on Thursday.

With this pace, the film is also on track to break the one-week record set by Baahubali 2 (Rs. 247 Cr).

KGF (Hindi) has now become the fastest film to exceed the 200 Cr mark, surpassing Rajnikanth’s 2.0 (Rs. 189 Cr), Baahubali 1 (Rs. 120 Cr), and several Bollywood blockbusters such as War (Rs. 208.05 Cr) and Sultan (Rs. 208.82 Cr).

