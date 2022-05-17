Yash’s KGF 2 Mints A Staggering Rs 1200 Crore, Writes New Chapter In Box Office History

Yash-starrer KG: Chapter 2 has written a new chapter when it comes to the box office records in Indian cinema. The film became a once-in-a-lifetime event for many, and people are coming to theatres to watch it again and again.

Given the hype, KGF 2 proved to be far more successful at the box office. Its allure has been so great that a half-dozen Bollywood blockbusters have seen their collections take a hit because of this magnum opus. Even the Hollywood release of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, as well as other regional releases, could not stop the KGF juggernaut.

KGF Chapter 2, despite slowing in India, is still putting up outstanding figures. Internationally, the film has yet to complete its run. According to the most recent information, the film has reached an extraordinary milestone of 1200 crores, with a grand total of 1200.76 crores at the international box office.

Manobala Vijayabalan, a trade expert, came to Twitter to alert fans that KGF: Chapter 2 had topped Rs 1200 crore at the global box office. His tweet read, “#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office ENTERS Rs 1200 cr club. Week 1 - Rs 720.31 cr. Week 2 - Rs 223.51 cr. Week 3 - Rs 140.55 cr. Week 4 - Rs 91.26 cr. Week 5 Day 1 - Rs 5.20 cr. Day 2 - Rs 4.34 cr. Day 3 - Rs 6.07 cr. Day 4 - Rs 9.52 cr. Total - Rs 1200.76 cr."

The Prashant Neel film was released in theatres on April 14. At the box office, the film competed with Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, and numerous other Hindi films. Nonetheless, KGF 2 remains popular even after a month.

