Yash’s KGF 2 Surpasses Baahubali 2’s Ticket Record On Bookmyshow; KGFverse Unveiled

KGF 2, starring Yash, is shattering box office records daily. The film debuted in theatres last month on April 14 and has continued to perform strongly. The film, helmed by Prashant Neel, has let audiences recognise the power of a mass entertainer and has vindicated the frenzy around its arrival in theatres.

Now, the Yash starrer has surpassed the behemoth, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s, record in terms of ticket sales.

According to the most recent news from India’s biggest online cinema ticket purchasing portal BookMyShow, Rocky Bhai’s magic has accomplished an incredible achievement.

The estimates show that KGF Chapter 2 has sold around 17.1 million movie tickets via BookMyShow. It’s an all-time high, with Baahubali 2 behind in second place. Interestingly, the Baahubali sequel has fared far better in terms of box office than KGF 2, yet it appears that the latter has attracted the most attention from BookMyShow.

Recently, the online ticket selling portal also unveiled the ‘KGFverse’ in association with KGF 2 production house Homable films and Lysto, the API building firm.

KGFverse is a digital avatar-based reality for fans. The fan community can create a series of unique virtual events, including real-life meetups and engagements with the KGF team, as well as games in the KGFverse. The makers took this step as an expansion of the franchise into the Metaverse.

The second instalment of the franchise, headlined by Yash, was certainly the most anticipated film of 2022, but the actual figures received were far beyond anyone’s expectations. The film has so far raked in Rs. 1230 Cr globally. People went to the theatres, and even after a month, it continues to draw large audiences. However, the movie is now also available on Amazon Prime Video as a rental service.

The Prashanth Neel directorial also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and others along with Yash.

