Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 Crosses Staggering Rs 600 Cr Mark in 6 Days of Release

Kannada star Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 is on a rampage at the box office and doesn’t look like stopping anytime soon.

The magnum opus directed by Prashanth Neel is set to emulate the success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which broke almost all the records of Indian cinema in its historic run at the box office. KGF 2 will most likely join the coveted club of movies that have grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

The Hindi version of the film will most likely cross the Rs 250 crore mark at the box office, after one week of its release. The film has minted around Rs 240 crore at the end of Day 6 of its theatrical release and is now eyeing the Rs 300 crore mark. The magnum opus looks set to surpass the box office collections of films like Sultan.

The film has collected around Rs 93 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in five days of its theatrical release and will most likely cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the end of Day 6.

It is worth noting that KGF: Chapter 2 has thrived at the box office despite strong competition from Vijay’s Beast and Ram Charan’s RRR.

Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 was breaking records even before its release. KGF 2 notched up a record 2.5 million tickets in bookings on BookMyShow.

Here are the box office numbers of KGF: Chapter 2 after six days of its release.

Hindi dubbed version

RRR has collected around Rs 240 crore in the Hindi belt after 6 days of its release. The film made around Rs 20 crore on Day 6.

Andhra/Telangana box office

RRR collected around Rs 4.70 crore on Day 6, taking the total collection to Rs 98.00 crore in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region.

Worldwide collection:

As per the reports, RRR has collected over Rs 680 crore after 6 days at the worldwide box office. The film looks set to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark.

