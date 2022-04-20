Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 Locks OTT Release Date, To Stream on This Platform

Over-the-top giant Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital streaming rights of Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. The blockbuster will be available for streaming in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages on the OTT platform from May 27.

Meanwhile, the Prashanth Neel directorial, which hit theatres on April 14, grossed over Rs 100 crore on the first day of its release.

The Hindi version of the film grossed over Rs 64 crore on the first day, while the film grossed Rs 28 crore in Karnataka. Meanwhile, from Telugu-speaking states, the Yash-starrer fetched Rs 30 crore, and 8 crores each from Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the film is a sequel to the 2018 movie, KGF: Chapter 1.

Bhuvan Gowda has handled the cinematography, while Ravi Basrur has composed soundtracks for the film.

KGF: Chapter 2’s plot follows the story of Rocky (Yash), who after establishing himself as the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields, must retain his supremacy against enemies and government officials at the same time while coming to terms with his past.

Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, the film is reportedly the most expensive Kannada film as of now. Moreover, it is also the first Kannada film to be released in IMAX theatres.

The film was originally scheduled to release in theatres on 23 October 2020, to coincide with the Dussehra. However, the release date was postponed several times owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

KGF: Chapter 2’s post-credits scene showcased the final draft of K.G.F: Chapter 3, hinting at a sequel. Prashant Neel also said that if the audience loves KGF: Chapter 2, we may think of continuing the franchise.

