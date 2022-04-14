Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 Releases in 10,000 Screens Today

KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashant Neel and starring Yash, Raveena Tandon, and Sanjay Dutt, has become a hot property in the trade. The film was always expected to generate a lot of buzz surrounding its release, but this degree of excitement and anticipation was unexpected, especially considering the film’s multiple delays due to Covid-19. The film is predicted to have a massive opening in India, with day one India gross forecasts of above Rs. 150 crores.

KGF: Chapter 2 has been released on 4400 screens in North India and a total of 10,000 screens around the world. With 4400 screens in the North, the film has easily surpassed the previous best, Sooryavanshi, which had 3600 screens. Many screens in the north belt were closed down at the time of Sooryavanshi. It could have gotten the widest release, but that didn’t happen. With KGF: Chapter 2 receiving a 4400-screen release, it’s safe to state that release sizes can be as large as they were in the pre-Covid era. Tent pole films in Hindi may now hope to be released on 5000 screens, which is quite astounding.

Since KGF2 coincided with the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, only 250 out of the approximately 1000 screens in Tamil Nadu had been given to the Yash starrer. However, with mixed reviews pouring in for Beast and some amount of disappointment among fans, the number of theatres for the KGF2 film is expected to go up in Tamil Nadu.

KGF – Chapter 2 is predicted to have a record opening in the Hindi-speaking areas, with net collections expected to be in the vicinity of Rs. 55 crore for the Hindi version alone, thanks to inflated ticket prices and significant release and pre-release hype.

