Yash's Shares A Video With Kalashnikov Reference. KGF: Chapter 2 Fans Can't Keep Calm

Kannada actor Yash has become a pan-Indian superstar, as well as a style icon, with the KGF film franchise. He has cultivated a huge fan following on social media with his acting prowess. Even though five months have passed since the release of KGF: Chapter 2, fans still cannot stop praising the film. And from Yash’s social media posts, it looks like he won’t allow the craze to subside anytime soon.

The 36-year-old actor recently posted a video of himself on Instagram, which boasted of a KGF: Chapter 2 reference. In the video, Yash is taking target practice lessons in Los Angeles, holding an assault rifle and donning safety goggles. In the caption, the actor expressed that he would like to practice with a Kalashnikov rifle next. Anyone who has seen KGF: Chapter 2 will easily grasp the reference to the film as the Kalashnikov rifles play an integral part in the plot of the film. In the movie, Yash’s Rocky Bhai and his team use Kalashnikov rifles to fight off the army of Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt.

Advertisement

However, that was not the only thing worthy of attention in the video. If you are a fan of the martial arts genre of cinema, you will be quick to notice that Yash is accompanied by noted American martial artist and stuntman JJ Perry.

Advertisement

JJ Perry has appeared in some martial arts classics like Bloodsport 3, Timecop 2, and the 90s Mortal Kombat movies. He has played stunt double for legendary actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger in Total Recall and Keanu Reeves in the John Wick franchise. Perry has also choreographed action scenes in many Hollywood movies.

Top showsha Video

Advertisement

Considering Yash’s action hero image, fans have already started speculating about an action film collaboration between the actor and JJ Perry. Some have even said that the actor is preparing for KGF3 in the comments section. Some reports suggest that Yash may be working with director Shankar on a project that revolves around Su Venkatesan’s epic Tamil novel Velpari, a story centred on the Velir tribal king Pari.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here