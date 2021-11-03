Yatin Karyekar to Play Aurangzeb in New Marathi Show 'Swarajya Saudamini Tararani'

Yatin Karyekar, the renowned actor best known for playing historical characters on Marathi television, will again be seen entertaining the audience in a new show. The veteran actor is all set to play the role of Aurangzeb in the upcoming TV show Swarajya Saudamini Tararani.

The show will be aired on Sony Marathi channel from November 15. Yatin Karyekar seems to be the perfect choice for the role as he had earlier played the role of Aurangzeb in the 2017 TV show Raja ShivChhatrapati.

Sony Marathi channel on Tuesday released a promo for the upcoming show. The promo shows a glimpse of Yatin in Aurangzeb’s role. The actor is making his comeback on the small screen after 13 years

Advertisement

From the promo itself, the actor is getting everyone’s attention as he is portraying the negative character Aurangzeb , who is described as the most brutal, skeptical and tyrannical emperor in Indian history. The actor, known for his role as Anand Banerjee in Sanjay Dutt starrer Munnabhai MBBS, is expected to take the Swarajya Saudamini Tararani to new heights with his acting.

The new historical drama series Swarajya Saudamini Tararani is produced by Amol Kolhe and Jagdamba Creations. The show will shed light on the life of Maharani Tararani who struggled to protect the Maratha Empire from 1700 to 1708. She was the daughter-in-law of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Tararani was the queen of Chhatrapati Rajaram. She is hailed as the warrior queen who kept alive the resistance and fought against the Mughal emperor. She fought against the Mughal invasion in many Maratha territories following the sudden demise of her husband.

Actress Swarada Pathale will be playing the title role. The makers of the show have said that Marathi viewers will witness the thrilling events of the glorious history of Maharashtra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.