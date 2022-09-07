Yatin Karyekar To Play Aurangzeb In Shivpratap Garudjhep

Yatin Karyekar has won the audience’s hearts with his portrayal of Aurangzeb in television shows, namely Swarajya Saudamini Tararani and Raja Shivchhatrapati. Now, he is all set to play Aurangzeb, yet again, on screen but this time in a film, titled Shivpratap Garudjhep. The upcoming Marathi film is directed by Kartik Rajaram Kendhe.

Shivpratap Garudjhep is slated to release in cinemas on October 5. The details about the film were revealed by actor Amol Kolhe on Instagram. Amol, recently, unveiled the motion poster of Shivpratap Garudjhep. In the caption of his post, he shared that the film will showcase how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, escaped from the clutches of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Top sohwsha video

Advertisement

Amol also tagged the crew associated with this movie in his caption. The motion poster of Shivpratap Garudjhep starred Amol Kolhe and Yatin Karyekar. Amol’s fans and colleagues showered the motion poster with heaps of praise in the comment section of his Instagram post. Popular actor Jitendra Joshi commented, “all the best". Others also conveyed their best wishes to Amol for the period film.

Check out Amol Kolhe’s Instagram post below:

Advertisement

Yatin is every bit excited to reprise the role of Aurangzeb in this project. In a recent interview, the Tu Kahe Agar actor shared his thoughts about playing the role of the Mughal Emperor for the third time. He said that several renowned actors have played the role of Aurangzeb in Marathi cinema, over the years, and received love from the audience. The Me Vasantrao actor added saying that he has essayed the role of Aurangzeb in TV shows before. However, according to Yatin, he experienced a different kind of joy in essaying that character on the big screen.

Yatin Karyekar further shared that it was an uphill task for him in making the role of Aurangzeb equally powerful as compared to the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Bajirao Mastani star revealed that he has left no stone unturned for getting into the skin of his character. Lastly, he hopes that he has done justice to the role in Shivpratap Garudjhep.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here