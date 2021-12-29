Year Ender 2021: 5 Highest-grossing Hollywood Movies at Worldwide Box Office

Since the pandemic hit, with the enforcement of social distancing norms, movie theaters were naturally asked to be shut down to avoid mass gathering, and further spread of COVID-19. However, gradually cinema halls have reopened and infused a new lease of life amid the movie industry.

Ahead of the New Year 2022, let’s take a look at the 5 Hollywood movies that went on to be the highest-grossing in 2021:

>Spider-Man: No Way Home

This superhero film co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios turned out to be the first movie of the pandemic to exceed $1 billion across the globe over the weekend. It was made on a 200 million budget. The movie premiered on December 13 and introduced Metaverse, with villians and heroes from other Spider-Man franchise making their entry.

>No Time to Die

This Daniel Craig spy-movie gathered $774 million worldwide. Produced by Eon Productions and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, this is the 25th film in the James Bond series. It had its world premiere on September 28, in the Royal Albert Hall in London.

>F9: The Fast Saga

This American action film directed by Justin Lin amassed a whopping $726.2 million at the box office, worldwide. This film, which is a sequel to The Fate of the Furious, was made on a $200–225 million budget. F9 starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michael Rodriguez got its world premiere on May 19.

>Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Yet another Marvel comics movie to take the box office by storm was this Hollywood superhero film. Directed by Andy Serkis, this movie earned $501 million across the globe. It was released on September 14 and became the 4th top-grossing Hollywood film that was made on a $110 million budget.

>Godzilla vs. Kong

Directed by Adam Wingard, this American monster movie stomped past $390million at the box office worldwide as soon as it was released on March 24. Made on a $150-200 million budget, $467.8 million is its current box office collection number. It did extremely well despite the pandemic situation.

