Year Ender 2021: 5 Times Malaika Arora Wowed Us With Her Yoga Postures

Malaika Arora used two bricks in order to add fun and challenge to this pose. (Image: Instagram)
Malaika Arora used two bricks in order to add fun and challenge to this pose.

One of the fittest celebrities in the country, actress Malaika Arora never fails to serve her fans with ample doses of inspiration. With time her choice of workout and lifestyle also evolved

Entertainment Bureau| Trending Desk
Updated: December 29, 2021, 09:22 IST

>UTKATASANA: Malaika Arora and Yoga have been best friends for years now. Yoga not only gave the actress a perfect physique, but also helped her keep the calm and peace. In this post, the diva showed us how to do this “rock and roll" exercise. However, she warned people with back or neck pain to be careful with this pose.

>PASCHIMOTTANASANA: The model-actress also owns a yoga fitness studio now where she helps people attain fitness. Here, she posed in paschimottanasana, also known as the Seated Forward Bend. It strengthens the core, stimulates digestion, burns extra calories and strengthens the back. Malaika used a brick to “level up the pose."

>NATRAJASANA: Be it difficult poses or easier ones, the model aces it all like a pro. Malaika teached us how to do Natrajasana in this post. The yoga pose is also known as Lord of the Dance Pose and helps balance the body and improves focus.

>ARDHA MATSYENDRASANA: If you wish to stretch upper body with this pose, swear by Ardha Matsyendrasana. This pose also strengthens your spine and improves digestion. Malaika’s post shows us how to perfect this pose.

>TRIKONASANA: Also known as the Triangle Pose, Trikonasana is a great way to improve the flexibility of your spine. Malaika used two bricks in order to add fun and challenge to this pose.

