Year Ender 2021: Best Songs from Southern Cinema That Will Make You Shake a Leg, Watch Videos

>Year Ender 2021: Like every year, some of the best jams in the country came from Southern India. From YouTube to social media platforms, melodies and party anthems have left millions hooked. The composition and tunes definitely appealed to the masses, even for people not speaking regional languages. Thanks to Instagram Reels and viral videos which added to the earth-shattering popularity of the numbers listed below:

VAATHI COMING

Easily a winner on this list. Vaathi Coming became the jam for people not just in South India, but the whole nation and, for that matter, the world. Vijay effortlessly grooving on this foot-tapping number with his trademark dancing skills and impressive shoulder moves once again caught the frenzy of his fans. Since the song was released, it became a global dance challenge on social media.

NAATU NAATU

Ram Charan and Jr NTR totally owned the floor with their chemistry in this upbeat dance track. The mass dance number with electrifying beats brought together two of the best actors and dancers in Telugu cinema and became an eye feast for everyone. Social media is privy to the popularity of this song, shortly after its release.

SARANGA DARIYA

The dance song from Telugu film Love Story, starring Naga Chaitany and Sai Pallavi, saw the latter dance away with grace. It soon became a trend that got the online world shaking and people jumped to their feet to dance to its catchy tunes.

NEELI NEELI AAKASAM

Pradeep Machiraju and Amritha Aiyer were paired in 30 Rojullo Preminchatam Ela, a youthful musical romantic entertainer. Neeli Neeli Aakasam got music lovers obsessed with it. Sid Sriram and Sunitha lend a special charm with their delightful singing. The track became the first South Indian video song to cross the 200 Million mark before release.

ENJOY ENJAAMI

Many independent songs were released because of a dearth of film music this year. Some accompanied by music videos featuring popular movie actors and distinct storylines. Tamil indie track Enjoy Enjaami by Dhee and Arivu is one such example. It became a viral hit and saw unprecedented fame in hours of its release. Dhee and French record producer DJ Snake joined forces to create the remixed version of Enjoy Enjaami.

BUTTA BOMMA

Composed by S Thaman and sung by Armaan Malik, the catchy song surely became more popular due to Allu Arjun’s fan following. The song, which was a success, exploded on social media platforms, especially TikTok, upon its release. The choreography involved a hip-rotation-with-the-palms-stretched step which people could not stop imitating.

ADIPOLI

The celebratory song shows a Tamil boy falling in love with a Malayali girl. One of the best songs that celebrates the spirit of Onam festival, the music video portrays onam sadhya to tug of war or ‘vadam vali’ beautifully. The song is also a visual treat and approving the same was Mollywood superstar Mohanlal who tweeted about the trending song.

MAGIZHINI

The first Tamil LGBTQ song titled Magizhini which means ‘It’s not my fault’ has gone crazy viral. Gouri Kishan and Anagha, Bharatnatyam dancers play two women who fall in love with each other. Their love story begins in a dance class and slowly they embark on a journey of romance met with opposition from respective families.

OO ANTAVA

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa has been getting a tremendous response from all over the country. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who did the first item number of her career, left cinegoers enthralled with her grace and magic. Released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages, the song prompted the actress to say, “being sexy is next level hard work."

CHELLAMMA

Chellamma is sung by one of the most sought after musicians in India, Anirudh Ravichander. Jonita Gandhi also lent vocals to the peppy number in the film, Doctor. The song hit the web amid huge expectations and did justice. It also crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

