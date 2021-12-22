Year Ender 2021: From Kusu Kusu to Chaka Chak, Top 5 Bollywood Movie Songs of 2021

>Year Ender 2021: Bollywood churns out more than 600 films and around 2500 Bollywood songs a year. While the Covid-19 pandemic hit the industry hard for a year, cinemas have reopened and Bollywood is finding its footing back again. The latest theatrical releases have thrilled audiences with engaging drama, social commentary, thrilling action, and of course chart-topping songs. Mentioned below are five such songs from Bollywood movies released this year.

Kusu Kusu

Norah Fatehi is back on top with the music video, Kusu Kusu from the film Satyameva Jayate 2. Singer Zahrah S Khan has lent her fiery vocals to this track and has been accompanied by Dev Negi. The track, composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi, along with Rashmi Virag has been a hit so far.

Advertisement

Tumse Bhi Zyada

This track from the film Tadap (2021) perfectly encapsulates the unbearable pain of separation. Tumse Bhi Zyada’s emotionally charged lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil and Ashish Pandit. The memorable track, performed by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam, is already a blockbuster from Ahan Shetty’s debut movie.

Tip Tip

Advertisement

The song Tip Tip from the film Sooryavanshi is of course a remake of another iconic track of the same name, from the film Mohra (1994), also starring Akshay Kumar. The sizzling romantic song, performed by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, was composed for Mohra by Viju Shah, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi. Katrina kaif’s dance moves will keep you enchanted.

Tumbe Te Zumba

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is the first major mainstream Bollywood feature to focus on the relationship between a transgender woman and a cisgender man. The peppy song Tumbe Te Zumba, sung by acclaimed Bollywood singer Sukhwinder Singh, has been penned by IP Singh with Sachin-Jigar composition.

Chaka Chak

Last but not least is Chaka Chak from the upcoming film Atrangi Re.

This A. R. Rahman-composed track has been performed brilliantly by the leading female playback singer of our time, Shreya Ghoshal, from lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.