Year Ender 2021: Here’s How Malaika Arora Spent Her Year With Beau Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora shared this adorable picture with her Arjun Kapoor on social media on his birthday. Calling him her ‘Sunshine’, the couple were seen in hiking outfits, candidly posing for the picture. Malaika chose a pair of grey pants and a white jacket, while Arjun wore a pair of black shorts and a black jacket.

Sharing a picture on New Year, Malaika and Arjun posed in party outfits. Malaika wore a silver shimmering semi-formal outfit, tying her hair in a sleek bun. Arjun wore a casual shirt and a pair of black pants. We loved how Arjun accessorised his outfit with a minimal necklace.

Arjun and Malaika often share pictures from their National and International trips. Last year, the couple visited Dharmashala in Himachal Pradesh and shared a glimpse of the peaceful time they spent there. Malaika shared this picture of her leaning over Arjun’s shoulder, laughing, and mentioning in her caption that she never has a dull moment around him.

Arjun shared this lovely picture of them on the Gram in traditional outfits. He looked dapper in his all-black traditional outfit and matching shoes. Malaika wore a pretty pink saree with a golden border. She accessorised her outfit with bangles and tied her hair in a bun. He mentioned in the caption that the picture was taken by the paps.

Arjun and Malaika have never shied away from showing affection towards each other on camera. Wishing only ‘Smiles’ for his beau, Arjun shared this picture of Malaika kissing him on his forehead. She wore a black sequin top and white pants.

Meanwhile, Arjun colour contrasted with her outfit and wore a pair of t-shirt and black jeans.

