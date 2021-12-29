Year Ender 2021: Highest-grossing Kannada Movies of the Year

>Year Ender 2021: With the pandemic plaguing the world, it has been a challenging time for sure. However, after a prolonged wait, 2021 saw quite a few theatrical releases as the cinema halls re-opened. Amid covid-19 restrictions, there are some Kannada (or Sandalwood) films that did exceptionally well at the box office. As we wait to welcome 2022, let’s take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Kannada movies at the year-end:

ROBERTT

One of the highest-grossing Kannada films, Robertt collected Rs 78.36 crore in Karnataka. It was released on March 11. Written and directed by Tharun Sudhir, this was an action masala made under the banner of Umapathy Films. Overall, the movie collected Rs 102 crore worldwide, and starred Darshan and Vinod Prabhakar.

KOTIGOBBA 3

This is the second top-grossing Kannada film that’s directed by Shiva Karthik. Overall, this heist action thriller made Rs 45.32 crore collection. The movie released on October 15 and made Rs 40.5 crore within 4 days of its release. Directed by Shiva Karthik, the film stars Kiccha Sudeep, Aftab Shivdasani, P. Ravi Shankar, Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das.

POGARU

Directed by Nanda Kishore, this action drama went on to become the third top-grossing Kannada films by amassing a brilliant Rs 45 crore. It was made on a Rs 20-25 crore budget. Amid the pandemic, it revived the dry spell in the Kannada film industry. It was released on February 19. Within the first 2 days, it made Rs 20 crore collection. The leading actors were Rashmika Mandanna and Dhruva Sarja.

YUVARATHNAA

The Kannada action film directed by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, earned a whopping Rs 32.41 crore. The movie was released on April 1 and had an ensemble cast featuring Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa Saigal and Prakash Raj. It opened to Rs 8.65 crore box office collection on the first day.

SALAGA

Kannada crime thriller movie Salaga collected Rs 22 crore. During its first week, it earned Rs 15.31 crore. Directed by Duniya Vijay, the movie stars Duniya Vijay in the lead role. The cast includes Sanjana Anand, Daali Dhananjay and Nagabhushan. It was produced by KP Srikanth.

