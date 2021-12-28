Year Ender 2021: Squid Game, Tandav to Maharani, Top TV Shows Launched This Year

>Year Ender 2021: The time to bid adieu to 2021 is almost here. This year, similar to its predecessor, was a roller coaster ride. Things were under lockdown for almost half the year, and the pandemic hangover left its traces for a considerable part of 2021. The entertainment industry, however, fought hard to reach its audience and, we must say, did an impeccable job. Some of the best creations in the TV industry were launched in 2021, and we have curated a list of the top five. So, sit back warmly, and pick your favourites among the list.

Squid Game (Netflix)

Advertisement

This Korean show went on to become a global hit and is still the number one in around 90 countries. The thriller showcases the dystopian epitome of capitalism. It is the perfect mixture of an amazing plot, mind-blowing action, and marvellous screenplay, adorned with a tinge of gore.

Tandav (Amazon Prime Video)

Tandav was one of the biggest desi OTT releases in 2021 and had a star-studded cast. The show’s pivotal roles were perfectly portrayed by refined actors like Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Sunil Grover. Moreover, the show, which revolved around the political fair that goes in the country, was a directorial debut for Ali Abbas Zafar.

Loki (Disney+ Hotstar)

Advertisement

The master of mischief Loki carves out a separate journey from the universe of the Avengers. The character comes out as redefined and rediscovered as the show introduces several new arcs. In addition, the show, Loki, although separate from its Avengers counterparts, introduces a very important aspect of the universe, the Time Bureau, which acts as a pivotal path in the upcoming journey of the MCU.

Maharani (Sony LIV)

Advertisement

Set out in Bihar, Maharani is a show based on the politics in the country in the 90s, when Jharkhand was still a part of the state. The protagonist, played quite amazingly by Huma Qureshi, is an uneducated homemaker who goes on to become the chief minister of Bihar. The political drama managed to gather a considerable number of fans.

Lupin (Netflix)

Lupin is based on the classic fictional character, Arsene Lupin, the master of disguise and world-famous gentlemen thief, birthed by French Novelist, Maurice Leblanc. The show is well-dipped in mystery and action and is set in the classic era. In addition, what is great about the show is that it has released another season in a single year so that you do not break momentum while bingeing on it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.