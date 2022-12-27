Year Ender 2022: 10 Most-Talked About Web Series of the Year

YEAR ENDER 2022: From prequels of the most popular TV series and college dramas to crime thrillers and slice-of-life tales, 2022 was the year of some of the most brilliant web series. The audience had so many choices it was hard to choose from the wide sea of options. Yes, OTT has made viewing easier but finding the right content is still a challenge. With 2022 soon coming to a close, here’s a peek at some of the most talked about web series of the year.

House Of The Dragon

The audience is taken on the journey to the beginning of the reign of House Targaryen. The prequel to Game of Thrones was one of the most anticipated web series of the year. Based on George RR Martin’s “Fire & Blood," the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Ring Of Power

The year was all about magnificent prequels. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The audience might be able to recognise a few characters while others bring a breath of fresh air. These new and old faces band together to confront the long-feared evil to Middle-earth.

Wednesday

Jenna Ortega broke the Internet with the famous hand dance from Wednesday. But that is not what is all good in the web series. A mix of sarcasm and fantasy is all that is needed to make the weekend perfect. Audiences can follow along the journey of titular character Wednesday Addams and her quest to stop evil from destroying her new school Nevermore.

Stranger Things (Season 4)

The journey began in 2016, but this year Stranger Things raised the stakes to another level in its new season. Netflix teased the audience with its synopsis: “Darkness returns to Hawkins just in time for spring break, igniting fresh terror, disturbing memories — and an ominous new threat."

The White Lotus (Season 2)

The web series was applauded for its sharp social satire during the first season. It followed the exploits of various employees and guests at a Hawaiian resort. Season 2 has not failed to impress either. Set exclusively at a Sicilian resort, it is quite similar to the first season. In the end, the complex truths and the now famous White Lotus twists and deaths shock and awe the audience.

Panchayat (Season 2)

The first season of Panchayat caught the fancy of many. If they considered it brilliant, the second season was even more engaging. Once again the fans of the show are back in Phulera with Panchayat Secretary Abhishek Tripathi. He continues to balance his work dilemmas and his ever-changing relationships with the people of Phulera.

Rocket Boys

Starring Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh and Regina Cassandra, this series is a wonderful treat on history and science. The biographical drama revolves around the lives of scientists Dr Homi Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai and captures an important era of India’s history. Other distinguished Indians who are covered in the series include Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, C V Raman, JRD Tata, and others.

Delhi Crime (Season 2)

Crime dramas have been going strong in India. While the first season of Delhi cRIME was based on the heinous 2012 Delhi gang rape, the second season followed a string of gruesome murders. This hit season was based on a chapter from Khaki Files.

Modern Love Mumbai

A romantic comedy anthology of six unique yet universal stories of human connection. It is the perfect portrayal of love in its varied forms. The short series is perfect for a quick binge watch.

Gullak (Season 3)

Get ready for some major relatable moments with the Mishra family. The web series revolves around the life of a middle-class family. The series’ simple narratives are so wonderfully portrayed that the audience is instantly hooked.

We are sure you have watched many of these but you can still revisit them during the holiday season.

