Year Ender 2022: 10 Photos of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora That Prove Love Knows No Boundaries

YEAR ENDER 2022: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have proved that love knows no boundaries and age is just a number. Their 12-year age difference has always garnered a range of responses; some praise and support the couple, while others criticise them.

It was Arjun Kapoor’s 34th birthday on June 26, 2019, when the couple made their relationship official. And then, almost three years later, on November 10, 2022, Malaika Arora posted a picture of herself on Instagram and captioned it, “I said YES."

The duo has been stealing the hearts of their admirers by sharing mushy pictures from their personal and professional life that tell volumes about their love for each other and provide an inside look at their romantic life. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at how Malaika and Arjun’s remarkable bond is breaking down barriers and giving relationship goals to all the couples out there. See pictures.

One of the most fashionable couples of B-Town, Arjun, and Malaika posed in style for the camera and looked ultra glam as they were twinning in blue-coloured outfits.

“Be Mine," said “Yin to her Yang." Arjun Kapoor shared a stunning picture of herself with her “baby" Malaika Arora on her 49th birthday. He added, “Just be You, be happy, be mine."

It’s “baby’s day out", Arjun Kapoor captioned this cute picture of the duo. He further wrote, “Her show starts soon & my next outdoor starts sooner, won’t be around to be there for her shoot but I think she’s gonna ace this new journey."

The Ek Villain Returns actor “ticked off his bucket list" as he took her girlfriend Malaika to Chelsea FC’s game. He wrote, “Ticked off the bucket list thanks to everyone at Chelsea FC…being able to take her to a @chelseafc game at the bridge!!! We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with!!!"

“Happy birthday my sunshine Arjun Kapoor," wished Malaika Arora on his 36th birthday.

Malaika missed her “Mr. pouty Arjun Kapoor" on New Year’s eve and said that her pout is better than his.

Arjun Kapoor felt “Eiffel good," with his girlfriend Malaika Arora on a vacation in Paris.

The Gunday actor shared “a selfie with the shopaholic," and the duo posed for the camera in their funky outfits.

In a mushy picture, the lovebirds can be seen hugging each other with love. Malaika calls Arjun “Mine," with a red heart. She shared the picture on Valentine’s Day.

It’s a celebration day for Malaika Arora as she enjoyed both her Sunday and birthday with her boyfriend Arjun. The couple can be seen enjoying the delish burger and crispy fries.

