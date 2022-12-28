Year Ender 2022: 6 Celebrity Couples Who Called It Quits This Year

YEAR ENDER 2022: Bollywood celebrities are constantly scrutinized for whom they are spotted with, their relationships, break-ups and patch-ups. Their personal lives are always in limelight. 2022 saw many couples reuniting and many others splitting up. This year, a lot of celebrity couples decided to call off their relationships.

From Dhanush to Sohail Khan, many actors called it quits and announced it to their fans via social media. As we come to a close this year, here’s taking a glance at some of the celebrity pairs who announced their separation in 2022.

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh

Actor-producer Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh ended their 24-year-long marriage this year after things turned bitter between the duo and they decided to part ways. The couple officially got divorced in August 2022.

Lalit Modi And Sushmita Sen

This year Lalit Modi caught everyone’s attention when he took to his Twitter handle and shared some pictures with Sushmita Sen with a caption that read, “A new beginning a new life finally starting a new life with my partner in crime." He even posted his Instagram picture with Sushmita.

But news of Modi and Sen’s breakup started doing the rounds when he changed his bio on Instagram, which formerly read, “Founder @iplt20 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE — finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47." He changed his Instagram profile picture and even updated his bio by dropping Sen’s name. It is important to note that neither of them confirmed their breakup officially.

Rakhi Sawant And Ritesh Singh

The queen of entertainment, Rakhi Sawant introduced her husband Ritesh Singh for the first time on national television in the reality show Bigg Boss. Later, Rakhi took the decision of separating from her husband. Speaking to the media, she had said, “After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, I got to know that Ritesh has a wife and a kid, that was so shocking and my heart broke. I cannot be unfair to a woman and a child, so I finally decided to end this relationship."

Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar

Punjabi singer and rapper Honey Singh got divorced from his wife Shalini Talwar. The couple officially parted ways after 21 years of marriage. Last year, Shalini filed a case of domestic violence against the singer.

Raftaar And Komal Vohra

Rapper Raftaar and his wife Komal Vohra decided to separate after 6 years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2016, were living separately for a long time before they announced their separation. The reason behind their divorce is still unknown.

Dhanush And Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

After 18 years of marriage, the south Indian celebrity couple Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation unexpectedly. The couple urged everyone to respect their decision in a social media post. Even though the two did not divulge the reason behind their separation, there were several reports doing the rounds that stated their families were trying to “convince them to stay together."

