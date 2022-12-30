Year-Ender 2022: Alia Bhatt To Sanjay Dutt, A Look At Their Debut In South Cinema

Over the years we have seen some of the finest stars from the South Cinema sharing the screenspace with Bollywood celebs. It has been rare to witness B-town stars venture down south. However, this year was an exception. In 2022, the box office has been mostly ruled by the South film industry. From Kantara to KGF: Chapter 2, the films have shattered several records pan-India. This year, we also got to witness many Bollywood celebs making their debut in South cinema. As the year is ending, let’s look at the Bollywood actor who made their entry into the south as well.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala played Vanathi in Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus Ponniyin Selvan-1. Despite the fact that the film is star-studded featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Vikram, and Karthi among others, Sobitha stood out in her role.

Ajay Devgn

The buzz around SS Rajamouli’s RRR has not died down ever since its release in March. Along with Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn also had a prominent role in the film. Ajay also made his debut in the south cinema as well.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt came on board for Prashanth Neel’s directorial KGF: Chapter 2. The actor definitely captured the audience’s attention with his rugged avatar as Adheera in the film. The Yash starrer has broken a number of records at the box office and is one of highest grossing south films, this year.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made her Tollywood debut with SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The period drama witnessed Alia as a simple girl who is waiting for her lover to return back home after completing his promise given to the entire village. Though Alia’s screen time was short, but her presence was captivating.

Mrunal Thakur

A classic love story that made many fall in love with Sita Ramam. Mrunal featuring opposite Dulquer Salmaan gave a spectacular performance. The film turned out to be a blockbuster film across the country. With this film, Mrunal also made her entry into the Telugu cinema.

