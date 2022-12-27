Year Ender 2022: From Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, KK to Raju Srivastava, Celebs Who Left Us This Year

YEAR ENDER 2022: They say death is a bitter truth and sadly, the only certainty of life. And, people can’t help but agree with this. In the year 2022, we lost many famous Indian celebrities. From iconic actors to musical legends including Lata Mangeshkar, a lot of celebrities have said goodbye to us. Now, as we are inching closer to a new year, we have decided to do a quick recap.

Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died from multiple organ dysfunction syndromes on February 6. She was 92. She tested positive for COVID-19 on January 8. People from all over the world paid tribute to the legendary singer. It is a void that the Indian Cinema will find hard to fill.

Bappi Lahiri

Singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri died of obstructive sleep apnea in Mumbai on February 15. Bappi Da was 69. Also known as the disco king, Bappi Lahiri had refined music for us. From Yaad Aa Raha Hai to Tune Maari Entry, Bappi Da has given us a lot to cheerish.

KK

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away on May 31. The 53-year-old died hours after his performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. He died of cardiac arrest. KK’s death grabbed a lot of attention and multiple PILs, in connection with his death, were filed in the Calcutta High Court.

Pandit Birju Maharaj

Legendary Kathak dancer, composer and singer, Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away on January 16 at his residence due to a heart attack. He breathed his last at the age of 83. He was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, in 1986.

Vikram Gokhale

Vikram Gokhale was known for his magnificent theatrical skills. He retired from stage acting in February 2016 following a diagnosis of a throat ailment. He passed away aged 76 on November 26 due to multiple organ failure.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi

Mithilesh Chaturvedi, during his career, featured in several films such as Koi… Mil Gaya, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Satya, Asoka, Taal, Fiza, Krrish and many others. He had started his career with the film Bhai Bhai in 1997.

Raju Srivastav

Born Satya Prakash Srivastav, the famous Indian comedian Raju Srivastav passed away on September 21 at AIIMS, Delhi. He was 58. He was hospitalised for more than a month following a cardiac arrest on August 10 while running on the treadmill in a gym. He became a household name following his appearance in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge where he was the runner-up.

Vaishali Takkar

The 29-year-old actor, who rose to fame with her role in famous TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was found hanging at her apartment in Indore on October 15, 2022. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot. Following Vaishali’s death, her mother Anu Kaur Takkar claimed that her accused ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani used to disturb her.

Arun Bali

Veteran Indian actor Arun Bali, died on October 7, 2022, due to a prolonged age-related illness. He was 79 years old. He appeared in several famous movies and TV shows such as 3 Idiots, PK, Kedarnath, Airlift and Panipat. He was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Tabassum Govil

Veteran Bollywood actress Tabassum Govil, passed away on November 18, 2022, due to a heart attack. The actress was 78. Notably, she was the sister-in-law of actor Arun Govil who is known for playing the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

