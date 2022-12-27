Year Ender 2022: Naatu Naatu, Sulthana to Kalaavathi, Watch Most-Loved Songs From South Cinema

YEAR ENDER 2022: Soulful music brings life to everything. Not to mention the fact that they are one of the most important elements of Indian films. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that New Year celebrations also call for the appreciation of songs that south cinema has churned out this year. They managed to woo the audience even on the international platform and won the hearts of many not only at home but also overseas.

While south cinema has left Bollywood quite behind in terms of box office collections this year, they have also outdone themselves in terms of music. From the catchy hook step of Pushpa song Srivalli to RRR’s Naatu Naatu, these songs of south cinema have made people groove on the dance floor and have taken the Internet by storm.

So, as we approach the year 2023, let’s take a look at some of the most liked songs from south films of 2022.

Naatu Naatu - RRR

The high voltage dance number – Naatu Naatu - has been picturised on two superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. They dance with full energy in the song. It wasn’t a surprise when the song garnered over 130 million views just within a few months of its release as it features two of the best dancers of south cinema. The Hindi version of the song has over 200 million views on YouTube.

This superhit film ‘RRR’ was directed by S.S. Rajamouli and its famous hook step is choreographed by Prem Rakshith. Song lyrics in Telugu are penned down by Chandrabose, music is by M.M. Keeravaani. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava have sung the Telugu version while Vishal Mishra & Rahul Sipligunj have crooned the Hindi version.

Sulthana – KGF: Chapter 2

Sulthan is yet another hit song that has been picturized on Yash, whose power-packed performance in KGF: Chapter 2 was much loved by everyone. Based on audience reviews and ratings, the Telugu version of the video song has reached 3.9 million views, while its Hindi version gained 27 million views on YouTube.

The song was released in different languages - Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi and was sung by various artists including Ravi Basrur, Brijesh Shandilya, Mohan Krishna, Laxman Datta Naik and Priyanka Bharali.

Arabic Kuthu - Beast

The hit dance number titled Arabic Kuthu from Tamil action film Beast broke the internet when it was released. Starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, the song continues to win the hearts of the audience even after months. Released in May, the song became the most-viewed track with massive likes within 24 hours.

The song has gained over 300 million views on YouTube. It has been directed by Nelson, lyrics are by Sivakarthikeyan and music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has also crooned it along with Jonita Gandhi.

Kalaavathi - Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, the music video received a record-breaking response on YouTube when it was released. It became the most-viewed South Indian lyrical song of all time in the first 24-hours. The melody has been sung by Sid Sriram and composed by Thaman S. It has garnered over 235 million views and 2 million likes on YouTube.

Oh Sita Hey Rama - Sita Ramam

This melodious song was picturized for the hit romantic drama Sita Ramam. Oh Sita Hey Rama, starring Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan, received 42 million views on YouTube. The Telugu version of the song has been crooned by SPB Charan and Ramya Behara while Vishal Chandrashekhar has composed it.

