Year Ender 2022: Rishab Shetty to Kartik Aaryan and Ajay Devgn, Top Male Performers Pan India

The last few days of the calendar year go by re-collecting the bitter-sweet memories we have made throughout the year. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the year 2022 did bring tons of positivity, especially for the entertainment and film industry. Not only did the filmmaking business get back on track, but we also got to witness one too many cinematic gems and hard-hitting performances. From KGF’s Rocky Bhai and Kantara’s Kaadubettu Shiva to Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba and Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, some strong and impactful characters struck a chord with the audience.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 male performers of 2022:

Jr NTR and Ram Charan

SS Rajamouli gave us a duo that are still garnering praise across the globe. Jr NTR aka Tarak and Ram Charan just nailed the opportunity of playing revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaram Raju. Their powerful acts in RRR have a special place in our hearts. Oh, and not to miss, their dance in Naatu Naatu earned them a spot in the 95th Oscars shortlists.

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty’s Kannada blockbuster Kantara is earning laurels on the global platform. Not only did the actor essay an impressive performance in the film, but he also penned down the script of Kantara. Several big stars of Indian cinema, including Rajinikanth, Dhanush and Kamal Haasan lauded his acting in the film.

Kartik Aaryan

From the year’s biggest blockbuster to his career’s finest performance, the year 2022 was all about Kartik Aaryan and his success. By portraying Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor pulled the masses back to the theatres. It was the first blockbuster Bollywood film of the year 2022, grossing over 250 crores worldwide at the box office.

Yash

Yash’s much-awaited KGF Chapter 2, was released amid much fanfare. And, it was no surprise that the second installment broke all the records at the box office. Yash’s larger-than-life character Rocky Bhai was celebrated around the country. Fans even termed it as his career-best role.

Ajay Devgn

The sequel to Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s 2015 film Drishyam continues to rule the box office. Owing to his outstanding acting chops, Vijay Salgaonkar aka Ajay Devgn kept the audience hooked till the very end. The film, which has also joined the Rs. 300 crore club in terms of worldwide collections, received an overwhelming response from both, the audience and critics.

Ranbir Kapoor

Even though Brahmastra received mixed reviews from critics and fans, the film went on to become one of Ranbir Kapoor’s top projects. The actor portrayed the character of Shiva in the film, which minted over Rs. 400 crores at the ticket window worldwide.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan’s comeback with the action film Vikram was worth all the wait. Vikram piqued the interest of moviegoers, who were particularly smitten by the action sequences the actor delivered at the age of 68.

Anupam Kher

Undoubtedly one of the finest actors in the industry, Anupam Kher impressed the audience with his performance in The Kashmir Files. It deserved never-ending applause. While the film went on to create wonders and script history with its intriguing storyline, the actor won critical acclaim for his groundbreaking performances.

Mahesh Babu

It was a double dhamaka year for Mahesh Babu. The actor’s theatrical outing with Sakaru Vaari Paata turned out to be a great success at the box office. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu also turned producer for Adivi Sesh’s latest release Major, which received fantastic reviews from all quarters.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan was also not far behind. Riding on the reception of Chup: Revenge of the Artist and Sita Ramam, Dulquer as always, exuded easy-going charm. He did complete justice to his characters, displaying a wide range of emotions, and carried both the film on his shoulders with aplomb.

