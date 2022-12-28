Year Ender 2022: Tiger Shroff to Disha Patani, Bollywood Celebs Who Visited Maldives

YEAR ENDER 2022: The year gone by has been all about Bollywood celebrities setting major travel goals. The stars have been flooding our social media feeds, from posting their sizzling beach photos to lush water villas from the Maldives islands. Almost everyone, and we mean everyone, enjoys a beach holiday. As the year comes to a close, let’s revisit the wonderful sandy locales of Maldives via the social media updates of our favourite Bollywood stars.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 39th birthday in the island nation. The actress was there with husband Vicky Kaushal and her close friends and family. Along with Vicky, his brother Sunny Kaushal, Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif, Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, jetted off to the Maldives for her birthday celebration.

Disha Patani

By now we all know that Disha Patani is a beach babe. Her bikini pics sets the internet on fire. In these set of pics, she is almost floating in the water in a pink bikini.

Tara Sutaria

Gen-Z star Tara Sutaria celebrated her 27th birthday in the Maldives this year. She can be seen enjoying a breakfast by the pool dressed in a polka dot swimwear. In the second pic, Tara is “happy as a clam" in a white outfit.

Tiger Shroff

The action star was in the Maldives to ring in the New Year. Tiger Shroff showed off his hot body by just opting for a pair of shorts. Captioning the post he wrote, “May the light fall upon you and your families always" and wished all his fans a very happy new year.

Sonakshi Sinha

“Where theres blue… theres green" for Sonakshi Sinha. And, her chic-like beachwear stands proof. She paired a halter neck bikini top with green palazzo. To add more drama, Sonakshi added a three-fourth sleeve cape to her look.

Why is Maldives a favourite?

Crystal clear blue waters, white sand beaches, infinite pools and endless coasts. Everything that you need for a relaxing and chilling holiday can be found here.

