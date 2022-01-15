Year-old Haryanvi Song Featuring Dancer Sapna Choudhary Goes Viral, Again

Haryana singer, actor and dancer Sapna Choudhary needs no introduction. Not just Haryana, her songs are enjoyed equally in other parts of India as well. Her popularity can be gauged from the fact that the video of her dancing to a Haryanvi song Milky, which was released a year ago, has gone viral now. In a blue salwar suit, Sapna looks stunning, dancing to this song. The background of the video suggests that it has been shot in a village.

Advertisement

The song was released on February 21 last year and was a roaring hit after it amassed more than 1 crore views. With powerful vocals by Vishvajeet Choudhary and Ruchika Jangid, this song proved to be a hit dance number. Naveen Vishu Baba had written the lyrics for this song, while music was composed by GM creations.

The song starts with Vishvajeet discussing something with his colleagues. Sapna then gives her appearance in the song wearing a green suit and chudha (red bangles worn by newlywed women).

With more than 4 million followers, Sapna is one of the most popular celebrities. The actor-dancer is often seen gracing Haryanvi songs with her dance moves. On the work front, this Sapna has been seen in the song Khudka. Tanu Kharkhoda and Manisha Sharma have given their vocals for this song while Nyc Bhoria has penned the lyrics.

Advertisement

Sapna is also going to be seen in a Lohri song releasing on January 17. In traditional Haryanvi attire, Sapna is looking charming. The visuals of this song look beautiful with Sapna and other female dancers in their traditional attires.

Looks like Haryanvi music is incomplete without the presence of the actor. Check out this song released some time ago. Sapna is seen with Biru Kataria in this song. Raj Mawar has composed the music, while also providing vocals for the song. Manisha Sharma has provided vocals for Sapna.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.