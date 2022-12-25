Yearender 2022: Kapoor Clan to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Celebrations, Best Christmas Memories of Bollywood Celebs

It’s time to celebrate the holiday season. Oh yes, we are talking about Christmas. And, it’s not just us our B-town actors too love to get together and spend some time with their families. A few of them host Christmas parties to celebrate the magic of the season and have hearty meals with the extended family. Now, let us take a look at how some of them like to spend their Christmas:

Kapoor Clan

The Kapoor family is known to bond over Christmas meals. Last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain and others attended the annual Christmas brunch held at Shashi Kapoor’s house. The lunch marked the attendance of Tara Sutaria, who is dating Aadar Jain, the son of Manoj Jain and Reema Kapoor.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas with his wife Priyanka Chopra and their furbabies. He shared an adorable photo on Instagram where Priyanka can be seen sitting on his lap and he plants a kiss on his cheek against the backdrop of a huge and beautifully lit up Christmas tree. Their canines Diana, Gino and Panda too posed for the picture-perfect photo.

3. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal kept their Christmas celebrations low-key. Last year, the couple had just got married and were celebrating the festival together with lots of smiles. Vicky shared the photo on Instagram, where he can be seen hugging his wife against a brightly decorated tree. They also hosted a small and intimate party with their close friends.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

The couple celebrated a ‘holly jolly Christmas’ as Bipasha Basu uploaded a short video on Instagram. The video showed the couple twinning in red and having fun together. Bipasha wore a Christmassy loungewear, while Karan opted for a red checkered buttoned-down shirt.

Janhvi Kapoor

Last year the actress dropped a video with her Aksa gang- featuring her team and a couple of close friends. The group seemed to have had a gala time as they sported a Santa cap and had fun to the Icecream song by Palak Muchhal.

