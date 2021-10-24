Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Shireen Mirza Ties the Knot; Divyanka Tripathi, Aly Goni Attend the Wedding

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza has tied the knot with her fiancé, businessman Hasan Sartaj in Jaipur. Her YHM co-stars Divyanka Tripathi, Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee attended the intimate wedding ceremony and shared glimpses on their Instagram handles. In the pictures, the bride can be seen in a traditional red and golden lehenga, while the groom wore a beige-golden traditional outfit.

Divyanka, who reached the venue ahead of the functions, had taken to Instagram and shared boomerangs from the “bridesmaids’ party"

On her birthday, August 2, Shireen got engaged to Hassan. The couple exchanged rings in presence of their loved ones. The actress had taken to Instagram and made the announcement of her engagement. Sharing a picture of them, the actress penned a note alongside, “‘Your spouse was destined for you even before this universe was created. Your soul has waited since then to reunite with its soulmate, and you will be united when Allah has planned ‘ ❤️ So, to all my single friends .. DONT SETTLE FOR LESS IF ITS TAKING TIME . BE PATIENT AND TRUST THE ALMIGHTY ALLAHJumma Mubarak #soulmate #jummahmubarak."

In an interaction with ETimes TV, Shireen had said, “Finally, I am engaged to Hasan! While he proposed to me on Valentine’s Day this year, this was an official function that took place on my birthday. It was a double dose of celebration for me. We had been contemplating a date for our engagement and finally, chose my birthday for it. It was a perfect and beautiful day."

