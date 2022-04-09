Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar Fame Ankit Siwach On Casting Couch: 'Was Asked To Send Pics Without Clothes'

Television actor Ankit Siwach opened up about his casting couch experience during a recent interview. The actor, who hails from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, talked about how it was a cultural shock for him when he stepped out of his city during his struggling days. Revealing shocking details, Ankit Siwach mentioned that there were times when he was asked to send pictures without clothes.

“I always used to think everyone is a good human. But that becomes your weakness and anyone can take advantage of you. You think that everyone has demons and you can ignore them, but those demons just chew you up and throw you out. And I’ve faced that during modeling. There were instances when I was asked to send pictures without clothes. I was asked to come to parties that weren’t related to work. It was almost harassment as I wasn’t prepared for it," the actor told Hindustan Times.

Ankit Siwach further added that even though nobody forced him onto the casting couch, he was manipulated to believe that it is the only way to make things go in his favour. “I was forced emotionally and made to believe it (compromising) is the only way to make it happen. After coming to Mumbai, it didn’t happen," he shared.

Advertisement

“I’ve faced a lot of proposals, and hints and people have also been direct, in terms of compromising if not for work then to make a career. I’ve been given examples of several actors. ‘You think you can make it big without compromising,’ is what many say. Nobody forces anyone," the actor added.

Ankit Siwach also talked about how there was a time when he almost decided to give up due to toxic experiences in the industry during his struggling days. “When you get to see people who are standing there like vultures – they want to eat you up, you tend to break down, you want to quit and go back," he said.

On the work front, Ankit Siwach is currently seen in Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. The show airs on Star Plus. Prior to this, Ankit has worked in several television shows including Rishton Ka Chakravyuh and Ishqbaaaz among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.