Home » News » Movies » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Akshara Are Set To Marry, Haldi Ceremony Pictures Go Viral

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Akshara Are Set To Marry, Haldi Ceremony Pictures Go Viral

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod Play The Role of Abhimanyu and Akshara Respectively In YRKKH
Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod Play The Role of Abhimanyu and Akshara Respectively In YRKKH

Akshara and Abhimanyu of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are all set to tie the knot. Check out their Haldi ceremony pictures here.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: May 02, 2022, 14:58 IST

The moment for which AbhiRa fans were eagerly waiting for is almost here. Akshara and Abhimanyu of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are all set to tie the knot. While their pre-wedding festivities are currently underway, the upcoming episode will present their Haldi ceremony.

The episode begins with Akshara and Abhimanyu going to their respective families for the Haldi ceremony. While everyone puts Haldi on Abhimanyu, Harshvardhan too joins the ceremony and makes Manjari emotional. Later, Birlas send Haldi for Akshara too. Apart from this, in the episode, Akshara comes to Abhimanyu with a veil covering her face because she is told that the bride and the groom can’t see each other before the wedding. The two families then dance to ‘Mauja hi mauja’.

The pictures of Akshara and Abhimanyu’s Haldi ceremony are now going viral on social media. Check out the pictures here:

Advertisement

Abhimanyu and Akshara Are All Set To Tie The Knot And Their Pre-Wedding Ceremonies Have Already Begun (Picture Credits: Team YRKKH)

RELATED NEWS

Pictures From Abhimanyu and Akshara’s Haldi Ceremony Go Viral On Social Media (Picture Credits: Team YRKKH)

The Goenkas and Birlas Celebrate Akshara and Abhimanyu’s Haldi Ceremony (Picture Credits: Team YRKKH)

In The Upcoming Episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu and Akshara’s Haldi Ceremony Will Take Place (Picture Credits: Team YRKKH)

Akshara Covers Her Face As She Dances With Abhimanyu Ahead of Their Wedding (Picture Credits: Team YRKKH)

Abhimanyu and Akshara Dance With Their Respective Families Ahead of Their Wedding (Picture Credits: Team YRKKH)

Abhimanyu and Akshara Look Prettiest In Their Haldi Ceremony Attires (Picture Credits: Team YRKKH)

Meanwhile, amid the wedding celebration, Suhasini gives a packet to Aarohi and asks her to keep the same on Akshara’s lehenga. However, when Aarohi visits her room, she is shocked to see that Akshara’s lehenga was nowhere. Later, Abhimanyu learns that Akshara’s lehenga is missing and promises to find it.  It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced under Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant, Mayank Arora, Sharan Anandani, Ami Trivedi, Ashish Nayyar, Paras Priyadarshan, Pragati Mehra, Vinay Jain, Neeraj Goswami, Niharika Chouksey, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Ali Hassan and Niyati Joshi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: May 02, 2022, 14:57 IST