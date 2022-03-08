Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Akshara's Wedding Celebration Pictures Go Viral, Fans Say 'Nazar Na Lage'

This is the day fans were eagerly waiting for! The wedding celebration of Abhimanyu and Akshara in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has already begun. In the upcoming episode, we will see Goenkas welcome Abhimanyu’s baraat at their doorstep. Meanwhile, Akshara is getting ready for her prince charming. For their special day, both Abhimanyu and Akshara will be seen twinning in blue. While Abhimanyu wore a blue sherwani, Akshara looked her prettiest best in a blue and silver lehenga.

The pictures of Abhimanyu and Akshara in their bridal attires are now going viral on social media and have left fans in complete awe. While some are calling them the cutest Jodi on Indian television, others say that AbhiRa’s wedding is one of the most awaited ones. “Finally “Abhi ki Akshu" is happening. Don’t think I’ll ever get over the shots. Their happiness shows in their eyes n we r happy by seeing the happiness. Thu Thu Thu," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “She is a Disney princess without any doubt. She is looking like a mermaid..Dazzling beauty she is. I must Pranali has really beautiful features. I mean look at her cuteness and hotness all in one. Let’s see what shock awaits now."

Advertisement

How excited are you for Abhimanyu and Akshara’s wedding?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.