Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'AbhiRa Ki Shaadi' Trends After Abhimanyu Proposes Akshara In Most Stylish Way

Abhimanyu and Akshara of Rajan Shahi’s popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enjoy massive popularity. The duo is widely loved and their fans call them ‘AbhiRa’. However, the recent episode of the show has left fans excited. In the episode, Abhimanyu was seen proposing Akshara for marriage in the most stylish way.

Earlier this week, we saw how Akshara confessed her love for Abhimanyu in front of both the families, Birlas and Goenkas. Days after, the love birds are now planning to tie the knot soon. Yes, you read it right. In Wednesday’s episode, Abhimanyu plans a surprise for Akshara along with his siblings.

He performs on the song Tenu Leke Main Javanga and proposes Akshara for marriage.

Meanwhile, the shooting for Abhimanyu and Akshara’s wedding sequence has also begun. Several pictures of the same are going viral on social media. In the clicks, Abhimanyu and Akshara can be seen posing in their wedding attires as they enjoy the biggest much-awaited day of their lives.

The viral pictures have left fans super excited and in complete awe. ‘AbhiRa Ki Shaadi’ is already trending on Twitter with fans sharing the couple’s adorable pictures. “Abhi’s dream of singing at Goenka’s ki chaukhat is fulfilled today so we need a destination wedding now," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, “It’s a Dream come true moment for doctor sahab. Aa hi gaye baarat leke Goenkas ke Chaukhat pe. Super Excited Dulha Ever. Najar Na Lage."

Here’s how fans are reacting to Abhimanyu and Akshara’s wedding pictures:

Are you excited for Abhimanyu and Akshara’s wedding?

