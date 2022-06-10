Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Mohsin Khan Shares Pictures From His Nashik Getaway

Even after one of the longest-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai got over, it certainly didn’t stop Kartik aka Mohsin Khan from getting his due share of fandom and fame. After hoping on an Instagram trend with influencer Noorin Sha, Mohsin’s Instagram timeline revealed that he has been enjoying his heavenly vacation in Nashik. Taking his official Instagram account on Thursday, the TV actor dropped two pictures of himself striking a pose in an open field in Bhandardara. In the picture, Mohsin can be seen standing in front of an alluring backdrop of hills, mountains, and a clear sky.

Sporting a super casual look, Mohsin looked uber cool in a printed white and black shirt, and atop olive green shorts. The actor completed his look by giving his straight hair a messy look and by teaming it all with high-heeled white sneakers. The photograph shows him stylishly standing amidst nature with his hands in his pockets. Opting for a more interesting approach, the actor captioned his pictures with Rumi's famous lines, “Out beyond the ideas of right and wrong, there’s a field… I’ll meet you there!”

While his female fans couldn’t stop adoring his post, others took to the comments section to praise him for his overall look. A user wrote, “Nature beauty and our Momo's beauty is the best combo.” One fan wrote a trending song for the actor, “Dekhu main tujhe ya dekhu kudrat ke naazare!” A third user wrote, “You have no right to look this handsome,” and ended it with a handful of fire and heart emoticons.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in a music video Teri Ada alongside his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Shivangi Joshi. While Shivangi is in Cape Town for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, Mohsin is busy shooting another music video with actress Smriti Kalra.

