Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara and Abhimanyu Are Finally Married, Fans Congratulate 'Mr and Mrs Birla'

This is the day AbhiRa fans were eagerly waiting for. In the recent episode of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, lovebirds Akshara and Abhimanyu tied the knot. We saw the couple getting emotional yet happy as they take wedding vows. Ahead of the pheras, Abhimanyu stopped the priest and asked him to recite his mantras slowly so that he can understand the meaning of each of them. Later, the priest asked the bride’s sister to come for the gathbandhan. When it was time for kanyadaan, Manish and Swarna refused to go and instead asked Kairav to do it. With tears in his eyes, Kairav sat down for the puja and thanked Akshara for giving him this opportunity.

When Akshara and Abhimanyu start taking pheras, the family explained to them the meaning of each phera. It was quite a heartwarming sight as Abhimamyu put sindoor on Akshara’s forehead and tied mangalsutra. The couple was then announced officially married!

Since Akshara and Abhimanyu are now married, their fans are super happy. Social media is flooded with pictures of the two dressed in their wedding attires. Netizens are congratulating their favourite on-screen couple and sending wishes to them. “#AbhiRaKiShaadi is the best thing happening in the world right now!" one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, “Shaadi Mubarak to one Most Beautiful Khoobsurat Haseen Couple of ITV."

Here’s How Fans Are Congratulating #AbhiRa After Their Wedding:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced under Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant, Mayank Arora, Ami Trivedi, and Ashish Nayyar among others.

