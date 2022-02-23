Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara and Abhimanyu's Chemistry Wins Hearts Again!

Abhimanyu and Akshara of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are widely loved by the audience. They enjoy a massive fan following and their fans call them #AbhiRa. It is common for fans to talk about Abhimanyu and Akshara’s love and bond on social media. Once again, their picture from the recent episode are winning hearts and leaving fans in complete awe.

In the recent episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara’s bade-papa gets hospitalised. However, it was Abhimanyu, a doctor by profession, who comes to the rescue. He performs a successful heart surgery and saves his love’s family member. This makes Akshara the happiest who not only thanks Abhimanyu but also hugs him.

The cute scene depicting Akshara and Abhimanyu’s love has impressed fans. Twitter is flooded with netizens reacting to the scene and calling AbhiRa the cutest television jodi. Fans also wondered if Akshara lifted Abhimanyu with happiness during the episode. Netizens also appreciated Harshad Chopda’s character in the show and called him kind-hearted. “Dr Abhimanyu Birla is that one stressbuster, healer, support system everyone needs in their life in any situation. What a lovely character," one of the fans wrote.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, talking about the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, features Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant, Mayank Arora and Sharan Anandani among other actors.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.