Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara's Doli Arrives At Abhimanyu's Residence On a Bike | Check Pictures

Akshara and Abhimanyu of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are finally married. Their wedding ceremony is now over and in the recent episode, we saw Akshara and Abhimanyu leaving for the Birla’s residence on a bike. While Akshara got emotional and teary-eyed during her bidaai, Abhimanyu comforted her saying she can visit the Goenkas any time she wants. He further added that she has the freedom to do whatever she wants and that he will never stop her. Abhimanyu also told the Goenkas that they have not lost a daughter but gained a son and they shouldn’t mind if he comes to stay with them. Neil then gets some music played so that Abhimanyu can leave with his bride. Abhimanyu and Akshara leave on his bike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On their way home, Akshara and Abhimanyu also visited a temple to pray. Akshara also recalled her first visit to the Birla house and remembered how she had left crying back then. Meanwhile, Manjari is doing all the preparations before Akshara and Abhimanyu arrive.

Once they reach home, Akshara informed Abhimanyu that she is excited and nervous at the same time. She rang the bell and was left surprised to see only Manjari and Neil at the door. The house was dark and nobody else was present. Akshara and Abhimanyu were shocked to see this.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu gets a call from the hospital about one of his patients and Akshara asks him to go. While Abhimanyu is busy with surgery, Akshara misses him and is talking to his shirt and congratulating it on the wedding. After the surgery, Abhimanyu notices Aarohi at the hospital. She tells him that Harshvardhan called her for some case. To know what happens next, keep watching “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced under Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant, Mayank Arora, Sharan Anandani, Ami Trivedi and Ashish Nayyar among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.