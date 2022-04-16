Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohena Kumari Singh Blessed With a Baby Boy

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari Singh and her husband Suyesh Rawat have been reportedly blessed with a baby boy. Even though the couple has not made any official announcement so far, Pinkvilla reported that the Mohena and Suyesh have now embraced parenthood.

Mohena Kumari announced her pregnancy in February this year. Back then, she dropped a series of pictures in which the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. In the pictures, Mohena was seen sitting in a garden along with her husband Suyash and their pet dog. “Beginning of a new beginning. Sharing the Good News with All @suyeshrawat. Thank you for the lovely pictures @shrirangswarge. You made it such a happy day for us," the actress wrote while sharing the pictures.

Just a few days back, Mohena came live on Instagram and shared how some of her fans organised a virtual surprise baby shower. Apart from this, her husband Suyesh had also organised a baby shower with their family and friends.

Mohena tied the knot with businessman Suyash Rawat in 2019 following which they shifted to Dehradun. Later, she quit acting. However, earlier this year when the actress was asked about her plans to return to acting in daily soaps, she told the Bombay Times, “I strongly believe in the saying ‘Never say never’. I am not sure whether I would ever like to return to TV, but that does not mean that I will never come back on screen. Currently, I can only say that I am in a very happy space and enjoying my life to the fullest."

“TV has been a great learning experience. I learnt the craft of acting, about life, relationships, people, etc. Of course, I miss having a routine, getting up in the wee hours to be on the sets, and miss meeting my co-actors. But that’s ok for now. Technology has made so many things possible. Even if I am away from them, I can still be in touch through phone calls, video chats and so on. Now, it’s very easy to stay in touch with your friends. But I like seeing them in person and would soon like to visit Mumbai to meet my friends from the telly world," Mohena added.

