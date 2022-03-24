Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Stars Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan to Make Comeback in Rajan Shahi's New Show?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is Star Plus’ longest-running show and is also one of the longest-running shows in the history of Indian television. The show was released in 2009 and has been on air since then. With time leaps and the next generations taking over, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gave us tons of memories from the show along with the iconic couples like Akshara- Naitik and Naira- Kartik. With the entry of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as Naira and Kartik, the attention for the show was reignited with people of younger generations hooking to the show.

However, after 6 long years in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, both Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi bid their goodbye and went on ahead with their lives. The fans of this iconic couple were left heartbroken after the couple parted ways in 2021. Shivangi Joshi moved on to work in Balika Vadhu 2. The show failed to create magic and went off air pretty early. But it now seems that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s producer Rajan Shahi is now trying his best to bring this power couple back together.

Shivangi Joshi spoke to the Times of India about the same and even though the actress refrained from sharing most details, she definitely hinted at something big coming up for her and Mohsin’s fans. Shivangi Joshi in her conversation with TOI mentioned, “I can’t talk about it much. I really don’t know much about it, but yes there have been talks about it and whenever the project happens everyone will get to know about it. I can’t talk about it and honestly, I don’t know much about it aisa nahi hai ke baatein nahi hui hai. Talks are on and let’s see Kab, Kaise Hota hai sab." Joshi further mentioned that DKP is like a family to her and if the producer Rajan Shahi has decided to reunite the couple for a different project, then she would definitely come back to work with Rajan Shahi.

This is definitely a piece of good news for Mohsin and Shivangi’s fans who have been desperately waiting to see the couple back on screen together.

