Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu and Harshvardhan's Argument Leaves Akshara Worried

Akshara and Abhimanyu in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have finally begun a new phase in their lives. The two are now married and are living as Mr and Mrs Birla. In the recent episode of the show, we saw Akshara getting upset following an argument between Abhimanyu and his father.

The episode begins with Harshvardhan telling Akshara that she should adapt to the living style of the Birlas now. She and Manjari then serve tea to everyone and Mahima taunts them that now Manjari will have Akshara’s company at home. She tells them that since they don’t work, they can relax at home. When Aanand asks them what’s the plan for the day, Manjari informs him that she was thinking of doing Akshara’s pending rituals as they couldn’t do it before. She further adds that she was also planning to call the Goenkas.

However, Harshvardhan tells her that they are already physically tired because of the wedding and continuing the rituals will make them mentally tired too. Mahima interrupts saying they have an important meeting to attend and that will be difficult to manage Akshara’s post-wedding rituals. Following this, Aanand tells her that their meeting is online and therefore they can do it anywhere. He further asks Manjari to start the preparations.

Advertisement

Paarth then asks Akshara and Manjari to join them for breakfast. As soon as Manjari joins them, Harshvardhan gets angry and asks her to get sugar for him. Just then Abhimanyu comes and breaks his plate. Akshara too gets scared seeing her husband’s fierce avatar. Harshvardhan leaves the table without saying anything but Manjari follows him. Abhimanyu tells him that he should talk respectfully to his mother. To this, Harshvardhan argues that she is his wife too and it’s none of his business to meddle between a husband and wife’s affair. Harshvardhan also taunts him saying he wonders from where Abhi has learned all this. Abhimanyu gives him a befitting reply saying that it’s from him as he grew up seeing how he talks to his mother. Harshvardhan then tells Abhimanyu that he doesn’t know how to talk to his elders and soon Akshara will also talk to them in the same way. Abhimanyu asks him to not drag Akshara in this. Amid the massive argument, Aanand gets angry and asks them to stop.

Later, Shefali tells Akshara that it’s a usual thing in their house and soon she will get used to it. Manjari tells her that she will send her breakfast to her room.

Akshara is upset after the argument in the house and Abhimanyu tries to cheer her up. He dances with her and later apologises to her. Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he knows she did not expect this and reveals that he and Harshavrdhan have always shared a rocky relationship. Neil then comes to their room and they realise that they have to get ready for the rituals before the Goenkas come.

Abhimanyu waits for Akshara to come and is in awe of her. He sees Akshara running towards him but realises she was going to the Goenkas. Akshara hugs her family and cries but Aanand jokes how she should not cry or else the Goenkas will think that they have tortured the new bride. Harshavrdhan then taunts them that it’s surprising that though they are a business family, they are always available for such things. Manish tells him it’s all about priorities.

Advertisement

As the two families sit together, Manish tells them that they tried their best and apologises if something was not as per their expectations at the wedding. While he was talking to Anand, he was surprised to see that Aanand did not pay attention and instead was busy on his phone.

Advertisement

In the upcoming episode, we will see that during their meeting, Harshvardhan, Mahima, and Aanand decide that the music department in the hospital would be shut down soon. This leads to another massive argument between Abhimanyu and his father. Abhi tells Harshvardhan that he won’t let him control Akshara’s dreams and ambitions just like he controlled his mother’s.

What will happen next? Will Akshara try to bridge the differences between Abhimanyu and Harshvardhan?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.