Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu Calls His Marriage With Akshara a 'Mistake'

The Friday episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with a massive argument between Akshara and Abhimanyu. He tells her that she has been manipulated by her sister all her life and wants his mother too to continue getting manipulated by his father. Angry Abhimanyu goes on to say that all marriages are the same and adds that people are either unhappy or they are unhappy but act as though everything is fine. Abhimanyu then tells Akshara that marrying her was a mistake. This leaves Akshara heartbroken and in tears. She asks Abhimanyu if their love was a mistake. Akshara then tells Abhimanyu that if their marriage is a mistake, he should correct his mistake.

The couple then leaves the shelter they were in and sits in a garden where they recall what they said to each other. While Abhimanyu wonders how can Akshara compare him to his father, Akshara is thinking about how can Abhimanyu think of their marriage as a mistake.

Later, Akshara takes an auto and Abhimanyu too gets into it. Akshara asks the driver to take her to the Goenka villa. Both Akshara and Abhimanyu remain quiet throughout the way. Once they reach the Goenka villa, Akshara gets down but her dupatta gets stuck in the auto and she feels Abhimanyu is stopping her. However, when she turns back, she gets upset finding her dupatta is stuck in the auto. Abhimanyu removes it for her and leaves.

At the Goenka house, everyone is shocked to see Akshara suddenly. However, Akshara hides the truth from them and tells everyone that she is here only to have some pakoras.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu tells Manjari that Akshara wanted to see her family and that’s why she went to the Goenkas. Later, he and Akshara bump into each other and engage in a fun banter.

