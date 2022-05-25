Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu Upset With Akshara's Charitable Hospital Job?

Wednesday’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with an argument between Abhimanyu and Kairav. Kairav told Abhimanyu that he was quite upset with the way Abhimanyu reacted to Akshara’s surprise. Manish tries to handle the situation and asks Kairav to forget whatever happened in the past.

While Abhimanyu was taking care of Akshara, she gets up. Akshara then hugs him and learns that Abhimanyu too has a fever. They take care of each other and also apologise for whatever happened the previous day. Later, the newlywed couple joins the family for breakfast.

Abhimanyu then takes Akshara to the garden where they express their love for each other. Abhi then tells Akshara that he visits this garden often especially when he is stressed. He then asks Akshara to promise him that she will maintain a distance from the Birla family and will not get into anything related to them. He further tells her that even though her intention will be right, people in the Birla house will always make an issue of it and he won’t be able to bear it. Akshara then tells him that she has an interview and asks him to drop her at the venue.

Once they reach the Birla house, Mahima tells them that she thought they would be back by evening. Abhimanyu tells them about Akshara’s interview following which Mahima argues that if Akshara works at a charitable organization, it will affect their reputation. Harshvardhan too joins Mahima in demotivating Akshara. He tells her that she can get a job only at such places only if she has qualifications. However, Akshara gives him a befitting reply saying working at such places doesn’t need a qualification but passion. Manjari then wishes her the best and Abhimanyu asks her to get ready. Akshara is ready for the interview but is surprised to see that Abhimanyu is not there. But when she gets in the car she is shocked to see that Abhimanyu has disguised as the driver.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu gets worried seeing the rush at the charitable hospital where Akshara has gone for the interview. He suggests she should not appear for the interview but Akshara tells him she wants to and asks him to support her. Later, Abhimanyu gets upset seeing what looks like her offer letter and throws it away.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show. Will Abhimanyu support Akshara in her decision or will it create differences between the two?

